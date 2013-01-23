* Govt intends to add higher bulk, retail diesel price to
WPI
* Govt has asked for average diesel price from oil refiners
* Will keep govt posted about bulk prices after subsidy
withdrawal-oil refiner
(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Manoj Kumar and Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 23 India aims to include
the bulk price of diesel fuel in its calculation of wholesale
price inflation as early as February, two government officials
with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a change that is
seen adding to upward pressure on the headline inflation rate
after New Delhi's move last week to deregulate prices.
However, the timing of the inclusion of bulk diesel prices
in the wholesale price index (WPI), is still
uncertain, they said, as it depended how quickly oil companies
made their new price data available.
India deregulated diesel prices by allowing fuel retailers
to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 1 U.S. cent a litre
every month and asking bulk buyers to pay market rates.
Wholesale price index data for January will be released on
Feb. 14. Diesel has a 4.67 percent weighting in the index.
A large section of economists are projecting their inflation
numbers factoring in only increases in retail diesel prices.
Economists said including both bulk and retail prices in WPI
could add about 25 basis points to headline inflation, with
higher pump prices adding 6 basis points and bulk sales the
remainder.
"Since we are not sure how the bulk prices will be
calculated for measuring WPI, we have not included that in our
estimates for WPI," Samiran Chakrabarty, head of research,
Standard Chartered Bank India.
India's headline inflation slowed in December to 7.18
percent, its lowest in three years and below expectations,
fuelling expectations that the central bank will cut interest
rates next week for the first time since April.
The government has asked the oil companies to provide them
an average price under the dual pricing for calculating the
wholesale price index, but officials were unsure when the data
would be made available.
"We have already initiated the process. It would be
reflected in the WPI index as soon as we start getting the data
(on dual pricing of diesel)," a senior official at the Ministry
of Commerce and Industry, who declined to be named because he
was not authorised to speak on the matter, told Reuters.
"It may take two weeks, four weeks, or two months," he
said, adding the ministry releases provisional monthly WPI
inflation data and in case there was delay in getting the data,
it may be reflected in final numbers released with a lag of two
months.
Bulk diesel sales account for 20 percent of total diesel
sales made by state-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corp
and 9 percent for Bharat Petroleum Corp, officials at
these companies said.
Railways, the military, government transport systems, cement
and power plants and miners are bulk buyers of diesel, and will
all pay market prices under the new measure.
(Writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe and
Simon Cameron-Moore)