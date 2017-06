NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's headline inflation in October was driven by higher food prices and supply constraints should be addressed to tame food inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.

India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 9.73 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 9.72 percent rise in the previous month, government data showed earlier.

The food price index in WPI rose an annual 11.06 percent in October compared with 9.23 percent rise in September. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)