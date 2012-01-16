Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee gestures during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI India's headline inflation in December slowed mainly because of a fall in food prices, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said, adding that manufacturing inflation, which has declined "only marginally", was still a cause of concern.

Annual inflation should ease to between 6 percent and 7 percent by end-March, he said.

India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier in December, slowing from a 9.11 percent rise in November.

