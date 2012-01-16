India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
NEW DELHI India's headline inflation in December slowed mainly because of a fall in food prices, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said, adding that manufacturing inflation, which has declined "only marginally", was still a cause of concern.
Annual inflation should ease to between 6 percent and 7 percent by end-March, he said.
India's wholesale price index, the main inflation gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier in December, slowing from a 9.11 percent rise in November.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.