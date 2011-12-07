NEW DELHI Dec 7 India cannot afford to have more than 5 to 6 percent of inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Wednesday.

India's wholesale price index stood at 9.73 percent in October, remaining above 9 percent for nearly one year despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)