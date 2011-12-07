BRIEF-Network Ltd issued 49.1 mln shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
NEW DELHI Dec 7 India cannot afford to have more than 5 to 6 percent of inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Wednesday.
India's wholesale price index stood at 9.73 percent in October, remaining above 9 percent for nearly one year despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion