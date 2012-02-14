US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's headline inflation is still unacceptably high but will hopefully moderate, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.
India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts, on average, had expected an annual rise of 6.60 percent, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
