NEW DELHI Feb 14 India's headline inflation is still unacceptably high but will hopefully moderate, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday.

India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 6.55 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected an annual rise of 6.60 percent, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)