NEW DELHI May 14 The Indian government plans to take appropriate measures to contain food inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Monday.

"Food inflation is a matter of concern," he said, adding additional cold-storage facilities and institutional support were required.

India's inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent as food prices rose 10.49 percent on year, highest in a year, compared with a 9.94 percent rise in the previous month. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)