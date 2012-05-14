BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 14 The Indian government plans to take appropriate measures to contain food inflation, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Monday.
"Food inflation is a matter of concern," he said, adding additional cold-storage facilities and institutional support were required.
India's inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent as food prices rose 10.49 percent on year, highest in a year, compared with a 9.94 percent rise in the previous month. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues