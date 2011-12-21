NEW DELHI Dec 21 Controlling India's inflation remains an overriding priority, said Sonia Gandhi, the head of the ruling Congress party and India's most powerful politician, to her party's lawmakers on Wednesday.

India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for the last 12 months. However, annual food inflation eased to 4.35 percent in the week to Dec. 3, its lowest reading since late February 2008. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)