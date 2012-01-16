NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) was almost in line with market expectations at 7.47 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 7.5 percent rise.

The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products, remained stubbornly above 9 percent for a year until November.

In response, the central bank raised interest rates by a total 375 basis points since early 2010, but is now expected to focus on slowing growth at its policy review on Jan. 24. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)