NEW DELHI May 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 7.23 p ercent in April from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices and manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.89 percent in March.

The annual reading for February was upwardly revised to 7.36 percent from 6.95 percent, the government said in the release. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)