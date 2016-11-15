NEW DELHI Nov 15 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 4.20 percent in October, its lowest level in 14 months, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

The reading matched the median consensus in a Reuters' poll of economists. Retail prices were up 4.39 percent on year in September.

Food inflation was 3.32 percent last month, lower than 3.96 percent recorded in September. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)