US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
NEW DELHI Nov 15 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 4.20 percent in October, its lowest level in 14 months, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.
The reading matched the median consensus in a Reuters' poll of economists. Retail prices were up 4.39 percent on year in September.
Food inflation was 3.32 percent last month, lower than 3.96 percent recorded in September. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)