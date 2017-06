NEW DELHI, March 28 India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said given the constraints, the government would be happy if inflation remains between 6 percent and 6.5 percent through fiscal year 2012/13 starting in April.

The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of inflation, edged up a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a year earlier in February after a spike in vegetable prices fanned food inflation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)