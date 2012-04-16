April 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.89 percent in March from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.95 percent in February. The annual reading for January was revised up to 6.89 percent from 6.55 percent, the government said in the release. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) March Feb Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 206.3 201.5 +2.4 Food Articles 14.34 196.8 192.3 +2.3 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 174.0 173.2 +0.5 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 142.2 141.7 +0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)