NEW DELHI, April 16 India's wholesale price
index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.89 percent
in March from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food
prices, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70
percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.95
percent in February.
The annual reading for January was revised up to 6.89
percent from 6.55 percent, the government said.
KEY POINTS:
-----------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) March Feb Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 206.3 201.5 +2.4
Food Articles 14.34 196.8 192.3 +2.3
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 174.0 173.2 +0.5
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 142.2 141.7 +0.4
------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
------------------------------------------------------------
COMMENTARY:
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"Growth is slowing down and inflation has not dramatically
come down. Market's expectation is tailored towards a rate cut.
But RBI will continue to maintain hawkish tone given the
inflation expectation.
"In the coming months, primary and fuel inflation will
continue to inch higher, because of seasonality and in fuel
because of incomplete adjustment in prices. But having said so,
core inflation has come below 5 percent and is unlikely to see a
sharp upward trajectory in the coming months.
"We believe the quantum of rate cuts through the year would
be 50-75 basis points. The rate cuts need to be front loaded,
probably in the first half of the fiscal year, to get a
multiplier effect on economy. As early as tomorrow, we will see
25 bps rate cut.
KUMAR RACHAPUDI, FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL,
SINGAPORE
"I think the lower manufacturing inflation print will give
comfort for the RBI to deliver a 25 bps rate cut tomorrow, but
the higher food inflation will play a part in determining RBI's
rhetoric.
"We expect RBI's statement to be slightly on the hawkish
side, highlighting suppressed price pressures on inflation. But
at the same time, the policy document will also highlight growth
risks both domestically and globally. I think markets will wait
for RBI's policy before making a decisive move."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA, MUMBAI
"A sub-5 percent core inflation further affirms the view
that RBI would consider easing its monetary policy stance by 25
bps tomorrow.
"Since the reduction in the manufacturing component has
largely been driven by base effect and upside risks to inflation
remain, we expect RBI to sound cautious in tomorrow's meeting
despite the rate cut."
VIVEK RAJPAL, INDIA RATE STRATEGIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"With core inflation below 5 percent, the possibility of a
25 bps rate cut on Tuesday remains a high probability, but the
RBI might appear cautious on inflation trajectory, given the
pressures that are building up in food inflation. We, however,
still see total rate cuts of 75 bps by December 2012."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"We believe the RBI will go ahead with a 25 bps rate cut on
Tuesday, as it is the only opportunity they will get for
monetary easing in the near future.
"Inflation is expected to go up from April due to higher
food prices, increase in railway freight charges and higher oil
prices."
NITESH RANJAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, UNION BANK, MUMBAI
"The positive aspect of today's number is core inflation at
4.7 percent, lower than what we were expecting and it is also
declining on sequential month basis. This is a sign of declining
demand and receding pricing power. We hold the view that RBI
will cut the policy repo rate by at least 25 basis points on
April 17."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The inflation number does not reflect the true inflationary
picture. Inflation is still suppressed in the fuel components.
However, we are seeing the effects of that in high market
borrowing, and elevated interest rates.
"Though the Reserve Bank of India is under tremendous
pressure to cut interest rates, the pace of easing would be very
modest.
"On Tuesday, I expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25
basis points, and also the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points
because that will be balanced action. Liquidity is still under
pressure and with a repo rate cut, banks will have to transmit
the easing in policy rates."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"Inflation was above our estimate of 6.5 percent. But we
think RBI will bite the bullet and cut the repo rate by 25 bps
as it also needs to nudge up growth a little or more to sustain
the nascent recovery trends. However, we remain slightly
hesitant of calling for aggressive rate movements by the RBI and
the incremental pace of change will depend on the inflationary
dynamics.
"Inflation risks are likely to continue as we expect the
currency to be on a depreciation bias - with European risks of
debt coming to the fore again."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"Headline number looks bad, but manufacturing is below our
expectation which means that the problem is on the primary
(articles) side.
"For the RBI what should really matter is the manufacturing
number as policy rates act on the demand side, so we think RBI
will cut rates. But they will remain cautious in whole of
2012/13 as broadly we expect headline inflation to be at 7
percent given high food prices and core inflation at 6 percent."
MARKET REACTION:
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield and the
key overnight indexed swap rates were little
changed as core inflation showed sign of easing, keeping rate
cut hopes alive.
BACKGROUND:
- The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut its
repo rate for the first time in three years on Tuesday in an
attempt to lift sagging economic growth, even as high oil and
food prices remain a challenge to managing inflation.
- High food inflation is likely to pinch Indians at least
until July as fruit and vegetable output shrinks, while edible
oil and pulses prices are rallying on lower production and a
more expensive world market.
- Industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace
in February, weighed down by a contraction in output of consumer
durable goods.
- Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal
year ended March, on high interest rates and rising fuel costs,
but are seen posting double-digit growth this year.
- India's trade deficit is seen widening to $185
billion in the 2011/12 fiscal year on higher crude import bill,
which may worsen the country's current account balance and
further weaken the rupee.
- Indian services sector growth slipped to a five-month low
in March as optimism about the business outlook in the coming
year faded to its weakest level since 2009.
- Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months
to December. The government has forecast growth in the fiscal
year that ended on March 31 to dip below 7 percent for the first
time in three years.
(Reporting by India treasury team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)