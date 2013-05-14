May 14 India's headline inflation slowed for a
third straight month in April to 4.89 percent, a level seen
comfortable for the central bank to persist with monetary easing
to revive a flagging economy.
April's reading is the lowest since November 2009 and is
well below the 5.50 percent estimated by analysts in a Reuters
poll. The wholesale price index, India's main inflation measure,
rose an annual 5.96 percent in March.
COMMENTARY
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME ANALYST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"The data is significantly below the market consensus and is
largely driven by a demand moderation as being highlighted in
the consecutive fall in the core inflation and decline in food
article prices.
"Having said that, the upward revision in the February
numbers shouldn't be taken in isolation and is expected to be
closely looked at by the central bank. Though the current retail
inflation level gives some comfort, the suppressed inflationary
factors coupled with trade deficit data would be pivotal in
announcing any big-step monetary leap in the coming meet."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI:
"Increased growth risks in the manufacturing sector are
strongly reflected in a sharp drop in core inflation to 2.77
percent.
"Emerging inflationary scenario combined with a skewed
growth picture pained by the IIP reading suggests that both RBI
and government will now have to concentrate on providing
stimulus to growth, as inflation has ben coming off
sequentially."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"I don't think this number will prompt RBI to cut the repo
rate by 50 basis points (in June). The RBI needs to be very
comfortably rooted on inflation pressures like coal prices,
electricity prices, forex depreciation impact, diesel price
increase impact and current account and fiscal deficit.
"It will want to anchor inflation within 4-5 percent. Since
RBI expects inflation to rise post September, I don't think the
governor will risk cutting rates aggressively given that
inflation risks can emerge faster. Also, since banks are not
cutting lending rates, big rates cuts could get wasted."
RAHUL BAJORIA, REGIONAL ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL,
SINGAPORE
"With food prices expected to remain stable, manufacturing
prices weak due to slow growth and commodity prices stable,
inflation in expected to be on a broad downtrend for the next
six months and this, we believe, opens up room for more rate
cuts.
We think there is a possibility of as much as 75 basis
points more rate cuts in the next six months, including 25 basis
points in the next policy in June. With CPI (consumer price
index) moving at the margin and WPI easing, inflation
expectations should start coming off, which should be the key
factor for the central bank to consider for its rate stance.
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"There is across-the-board softness, and we do expect some
easing in June or July by the RBI, a 25 basis points rate cut.
Earlier, we were looking at June but given the concerns on
current account, and the fact that monsoon outlook will get
clearer in July, it allowed us to think probably it probably
could be June or July when RBI cuts rates.
"After the 25 bps cut, we expect a longish pause."
SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, HEAD OF REGIONAL INTEREST RATES AND
FX STRATEGY, CIMB, KUALA LUMPUR
"Lower than expected inflation, justifies recent RBI easing
and the typical reaction in the OIS (overnight indexed swap)
market. While broad-based growth slowing is anticipated in Asia,
the relative softness in price pressures in India is not
surprising.
"While further rate cuts are still evenly balanced, the
shift in sentiment in OIS markets will continue. Market is
leaning closer towards receiving rather than paying on OIS rates
complex."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"Cast against the backdrop of deferred diesel price
adjustments, weak aggregate demand and tame food costs, it is
not surprising that inflation remains non-threatening. The
easing-off in inflation on sequential basis is becoming notable
in recent months.
"This release, in isolation, provides sufficient policy
leeway, though the over 70 percent jump in April's trade deficit
has washed CAD worries to the shore once again.
"In addition, the debate on which inflation metric the RBI
must be monitoring also holds water, with CPI inflation flagged
as a better representative. To this extent, the authorities
might prefer to sit on their hands in June and act in July
instead."
MARKET REACTION
* Markets reacted to the inflation data when Bloomberg TV
first reported it, citing unnamed sources.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3
basis points to 7.54 percent from levels before the TV report.
* The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 5 bps
to 6.77 percent, while the one-year rate dropped
3 bps to 7.15 percent.
* The partially convertible rupee did not react
immediately but gradually rose to 54.56 from 54.68 before the TV
report. It had closed at 54.73/74 on Monday.
* Shares gradually extended gains to as much as 0.7
percent and pared some of the rise after the official data
release.
(Reporting by India treasury and markets teams)