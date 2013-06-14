(Corrects period in subindex to 'May' and 'April' from 'April' and 'March') NEW DELHI, June 14 India's headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier, but a slump in the rupee is likely to prevent the central bank from lowering policy rates on Monday despite the economy slowing to a decade-low level. May's reading, the lowest in more than three years, was less than the 4.87 percent estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. The wholesale price index, India's main inflation measure, rose an annual 4.89 percent in April. The reading for March was revised down to 5.65 percent from 5.96 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday showed. KEY POINTS: ----------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) May April Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 229.3 228.0 0.6 Food Articles 14.34 223.1 219.8 1.5 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 192.0 194.6 -1.3 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 149.1 148.7 0.3 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. ------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)