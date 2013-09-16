MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's core wholesale price index (WPI) was estimated to have risen by 1.9 percent in August, according to a Reuters snap survey of three analysts and traders.

Core WPI was between 2.3-2.4 percent in July from a year earlier.

India's headline inflation rose at the fastest pace for six months in August, driven by an 18 percent jump in food prices, a reminder of the economic pressures that new central bank governor Raghuram Rajan faces ahead of his first policy meeting this week.