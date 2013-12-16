MUMBAI Dec 16 India's headline inflation surged
past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent
in November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices
rose at the fastest clip since June 2010.
The wholesale price index's annual rise compared
with a 7 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
In October, wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure,
rose 7 percent.
Food prices rose 19.93 percent year-on-year in November,
faster than an annual rise of 18.19 percent in October.
COMMENTARY
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST EX-JAPAN ASIA, CREDIT
AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG
"The high print means RBI has to hike rates or lose
credibility after it reacted negatively to the CPI data last
week. However, the rise in inflation is purely food-price
driven.
"Rate hikes will not correct food prices, the hawkish
intention is a mistake, in our view, and will lead to slower
growth, which will also pressure the INR. INR assets should fall
across the board after the print. We remain highly negative on
the INR and see 72 at the end of calendar '14."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"The surprise in the headline number is largely due to food
inflation though manufacturing inflation is well behaved. So I
don't think RBI should overreact to this data. Our view is RBI
will raise rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent at the policy
review and pause. Now that the headline inflation has moved up
they need to be seen doing something."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"I still think the RBI will increase the policy rate by 25
basis points for now. I am looking at a total 50 bps of hike for
the financial year. I don't think the government will be
completely averse to a rate hike as it has said that inflation
remains its biggest worry."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"With a broad based rise in inflation across segments, we
expect RBI to address the issue by hiking policy rate by 25 bps
this policy. We had earlier expected them to pause. While food
inflation has been the key driver, the forward guidance by RBI
would remain biased towards anchoring inflationary expectations
and monitoring the food price trajectory."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The pressures are across the board. Rupee depreciation,
diesel price increases are all pushing up inflation. If the RBI
really wants to have effective monetary policy transmission,
they should hike CRR (cash reserve ratio) by 50 bps as liquidity
is sloshing around and that is adding to aggregate monetary
demand.
"Earlier I was expecting only 25 bps hike in repo rate but
now I am looking at either a 50 bps CRR or a 25 bps hike in repo
and 25 bps in CRR. Going by the experience so far, only a repo
rate hike will not pressurise banks to increase their lending
and deposit rates.
"Inflation is a politically sensitive issue and since the
first round of state polls have largely gone against the
government they will focus on inflation and work in coordination
with the government to try and bring inflation down."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI
"As expected, the spike was largely due to persistent price
pressure across all the indices. With elevated price level and
spill over probability of higher food and service prices to core
inflation, we believe the central bank will to stick to its
anti-inflationary stance with one more rate hike on forthcoming
policy meet.
"Simultaneously a weaker growth might prompt the RBI to
maintain its liquidity supportive measures. Post-December, the
rupee movement, impact of crop outputs and government approach
in keeping the house in order would play a vital role in framing
the policy tone."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"We are now expecting 25 basis point rate hike, and we have
brought forward what we were expecting in the last quarter.
Going forward, the month-on-month momentum, which has built up
on account of food, will show fair correction.
"At this point in time, with this data, the upward revision
plus the CPI data, warrants bringing ahead of a rate hike of 25
basis points. We also believe he (RBI governor) may continue to
support liquidity in the banking system."
ARVIND CHARI, HEAD FIXED INCOME AND ALTERNATIVE, QUANTUM
ADVISORS, MUMBAI
"Headline inflation numbers are high, again driven largely
by food inflation. We now know that onion and tomato prices are
down quite a bit in the wholesale markets in Nov/Dec, which will
be factored. Manufacturing inflation increase in sequential
terms was lower than previous months which is a good sign
besides a more stable INR, which should reflect in manufacturing
inflation going forward.
"We do expect RBI to look through these increases but it
does not change our view of a 25 bps hike in policy rates on
Wednesday followed by a pause till April."
SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI
"The bulk of the probability is still a 25 basis point rate
hike, but given the significantly higher CPI and WPI number a 50
basis points cannot be ruled out. We expect the language of the
statement to be very tough.
"Earlier we were expecting the RBI to pause in December
policy and raise the rate to 8 percent in January, but after the
CPI and WPI data we expect two more rate hikes -- one in
December and another in January taking the repo rate to 8.25
percent."
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"What I can say is that the WPI does not give any room for
comfort so I think based essentially on the CPI, there will be
rate action, and we are expecting 25 basis points. I think there
could be some dissipation in food prices in December, although
that might not help the WPI much because there is an adverse
base effect at play. The CPI can come down sharply from last
level.
"Going forward the RBI's actions will be data dependant
rather than some predetermined action on the trajectory of
inflation.
"The irony is that raising rates isn't helping and I think
the government will have to get down to more active supply
management because the problem is largely with vegetables and
meat and fish, which is the protein basket.
"Perhaps the government needs to participate more through
open market operations in food rather than putting the ball into
RBI's court because that's not going to work. It might just work
adversely for voters if they on top of all these things, see
interest rates going up as well. I don't think there's a
compelling case for the government to get the RBI to try and
quell inflation through rate hikes."
MARKET REACTION
-- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3
basis points to 8.94 percent from levels before the wholesale
inflation data.
-- The 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rose
5 bps to 8.57 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose
4 bps to 8.53 percent.
-- The benchmark index fell marginally after the
data.
(Reporting by India Treasury and Markets Teams)