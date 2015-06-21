* Prices of vegetables, pulses and chicken surging
* The 3 items are 12 pct of India's consumer price index
* Central bank's inflation target under threat
* Bank governor likely to hold off on more rate cuts
By Rafael Nam and Rajendra Jadhav
AURANGABAD, India, June 21 Prices of many
foodstuffs are surging in India, despite a good start to monsoon
rains - an unexpected boon for wholesalers, but a major headache
for the central bank and a government hoping for its help to
reboot the economy.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has cut
interest rates three times this year to boost growth, but he has
since warned he will not cut again if poor rains drive up prices
and threaten his inflation target.
Bond and stock traders in Mumbai have been left compulsively
checking weather forecasts.
But in a bustling market in Aurangabad, 330 kilometres (205
miles) east of the financial capital, wholesaler Shaikh Sharif
does not need to track the monsoon: he says prices will stay
high no matter what the rains do.
Standing in a storage room with sacks of produce stacked
almost to the ceiling, the 42-year-old is stockpiling garlic and
onions, saying unseasonal rainfalls earlier this year and a
subsequent heatwave have already hit crops, and farmers won't be
able to immediately make up for the shortfall.
"Vegetable prices will rise despite good monsoon rains due
to thin supplies," he said, as a book keeper nearby jots figures
in a thick ledger.
"If the monsoon fails, then there will be an even bigger
rally in prices."
Pulses, vegetables and chicken make up 12 percent of India's
consumer price index. That means significant price rises will
pose a major challenge to the RBI, which this year unveiled the
country's first inflation target - keeping consumer price rises
between 2 and 6 percent.
A fall in inflation to well within those levels this year
has allowed Rajan to cut interest rates by a total of 75 basis
points, including a move this month.
He has indicated he will now pause, projecting consumer
inflation could rise to about 6 percent by next January, not too
far from the 5 percent registered in May.
Economists expect him to stay firm on that stance, though a
pause will likely frustrate government and businesses wanting
more help for an economy that is struggling on the ground,
despite strong official figures.
"This is a new inflation targeting framework which the RBI
is trying to implement," said A. Prasanna, an economist with
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
"If inflation goes out of control they will lose
credibility, and this whole framework will come under question."
PRICE PRESSURE
Recent data supports the prospect of potential inflation
trouble during the monsoon season, which runs from June to
September, even as rains have now started to fall in earnest,
easing some of the investors' fears.
Average onion prices at Lasalgaon, India's largest wholesale
market in the state of Maharashtra, jumped nearly 31 percent in
June from the previous month, according to government data.
Meanwhile, prices for pulses - a key source of protein in a
largely vegetarian country - and chicken have soared to record
highs because of the unusual weather this year.
Amit Magre, a director of Bajrang Pulses and Agro Products
in western India, says the production of pulses has been so bad
that he's now importing them, and running a single daily shift
at his mill compared with three last year.
"Even if we assume monsoon delivers good rainfall, new crop
supplies will start from October onwards. Until then, prices
will remain elevated," he said.
The government was lauded last year for its efforts to keep
a rein on inflation despite lower-than-expected rainfall, a push
that largely consisted of releasing wheat and rice from
government-run warehouses and cracking down on hoarders.
But it does not have stockpiles of vegetables, chicken and
pulses. Importing them is difficult and costly, as pulse
production remains low elsewhere, while vegetables and chickens
are too perishable.
Any relief would need to come, in time, from production, as
farmers respond to price rises by increasing output.
But not all will be able to.
Babasaheb Khole, a pulses farmer from a village outside
Aurangabad, said he'd like to increase the area under crop, but
couldn't afford the seeds.
"I incurred huge losses due to last year's drought. I
couldn't repay the bank loan and now the bank is refusing to
give me a fresh loan," he said.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Will Waterman)