March 14 India's annual retail inflation eased in February, helped by smaller rises in food prices after edging up for six straight months, raising expectations of a central bank rate cut next month. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast retail inflation to edge down to 5.60 percent in February compared with 5.69 percent in January. Retail food inflation in February eased to 5.30 percent, compared with 6.85 percent recorded in the previous month. ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Feb Jan Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 129.9 131.3 -1.07 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 123.1 122.7 +0.33 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 130.1 129.5 +0.46 HOUSING 10.07 124.4 123.4 +0.81 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 135.7 135.2 +0.37 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 119.1 118.5 +0.51 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 125.9 126.3 -0.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statstics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)