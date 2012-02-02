NEW DELHI Feb 2 India has discontinued
weekly release of food and fuel inflation data based on
wholesale price index (WPI) with immediate effect, a government
statement said on Thursday, following a decision taken last
month by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.
"WPI shall, henceforth, be released on a monthly basis
only," the statement said.
India used to release the WPI inflation data
only on a weekly basis until October 2010, when it began
reporting it on both weekly and monthly basis.
The monthly inflation data is released on the
14th of every month.
India's food price index declined 1.03 percent in the year
to Jan. 14, government data showed last Friday, compared with an
annual drop of 0.42 percent in the prior week.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)