NEW DELHI Feb 2 India has discontinued weekly release of food and fuel inflation data based on wholesale price index (WPI) with immediate effect, a government statement said on Thursday, following a decision taken last month by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

"WPI shall, henceforth, be released on a monthly basis only," the statement said.

India used to release the WPI inflation data only on a weekly basis until October 2010, when it began reporting it on both weekly and monthly basis.

The monthly inflation data is released on the 14th of every month.

India's food price index declined 1.03 percent in the year to Jan. 14, government data showed last Friday, compared with an annual drop of 0.42 percent in the prior week. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)