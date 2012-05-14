* Headline inflation at 7.23 pct in April vs 6.89 pct in March

* Manufacturing inflation rises to 5.12 pct from 4.87 pct

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, May 14 India's inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent as price pressures for food, fuel and manufactured items all picked up, adding to the central bank's struggle to control inflation when economic growth has slumped to a near three-year low.

The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) topped the increase in March's data of 6.89 percent, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The median estimate from a survey of 27 economists in a Reuters poll was for an April reading of 6.70 percent.

"Today's number underscores the point that the Reserve Bank of India has limited room to cut monetary policy rates because it highlights the risks that inflation poses," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India and Asean, HSBC, Singapore.

"The inflation is more structural in nature, and if the RBI eases rates too much, inflation could flare up."

Inflation has cooled from 2011, when it was above 9 percent for most of the year. But it is still the highest among its BRICS counterparts Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

While the BRICS and other developed countries rely on consumer price index (CPI) based inflation data, India still banks on wholesale prices for policy decision making.

The annual reading for February was revised to 7.36 percent from 6.95 percent, the data showed.

The main BSE stock index was down 0.4 percent, slightly extending losses after the data. The yield on the 10 year bond rose 3 basis points to 8.56 percent.

A steep drop in the rupee - down more than 8 percent against the U.S. dollar since March, making it one of the Asia's worst performing currencies - has made imported items such as fuel, edible oil, gold and machinery costlier.

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy is slowing as costlier credit and the impact of Europe's debt crisis on exports have sapped expansion.

Gross domestic product rose 6.1 percent in December quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace in near three years.

The RBI raised rates by a record 3.75 percentage points from mid-March 2010 to October last year to rein in inflation, but is now struggling to support growth.

It lowered rates last month for the first time since 2009 by an unexpectedly large 50 basis points to 8 percent.

India's industrial output shrank unexpectedly in March for the first time in five months, hit by weak investment and global demand.

While a slowdown in the global economy and political gridlock has hurt investments, firm domestic consumption is allowing some companies to increase prices of their goods after an increase in tax rates in the annual budget presented in March.

Economists expect the RBI to cut its repo rate by 50 basis points by March 2013, with the first move expected only in the July-September quarter.

The data showed the prices of manufacturing goods rose 5.12 percent in the year through April, up from 4.87 percent in March. Companies raised prices after the government increased a factory gate tax by 2 percentage points in the budget.

Food prices rose 10.49 percent on year in April compared with a 9.94 percent rise in the previous month as vegetable output shrank with the onset of summer season.

The prices of vegetables surged more than 60 percent in April from a year earlier. Egg, meat and fish costs climbed 17.54 percent, the data showed.

Fuel and electricity inflation rose to 11.03 percent in April compared with 10.41 percent in the previous month, though the government has yet to pass on the hike in global crude prices.

