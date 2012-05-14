* April inflation 7.23 pct, up from March's 6.89 pct
* Manufacturing, food and fuel inflation all pick up
* Data suggests growth is slowing, inflation picking up
* Leaves policy headache for central bank
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, May 14 India's inflation accelerated
in April to 7.23 percent as price pressures for food, fuel and
manufactured items all picked up, adding to the central bank's
bind in trying to control inflation when economic growth has
slumped to a near three-year low.
A slide in the rupee, which hit a record closing low last
week, has also added to inflationary pressures in India. The
currency, stocks and bonds edged lower after the data.
"Still elevated inflation pressures, combined with softening
real activity will re-ignite stagflation fears," said Jonathan
Cavanagh, a currency strategist at Westpac, Singapore.
"The Reserve Bank of India will have a battle on its hands
to keep a lid on USD/INR," he said, referring to the
dollar/rupee exchange rate.
The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI)
showed inflation picked up from March, when the index was 6.89
percent higher than a year earlier, commerce ministry figures
showed on Monday.
The April reading was also above the median forecast in a
poll of 27 economists of 6.70 percent and, underlining
inflationary pressures, February figures were revised up to 7.36
percent from 6.95 percent.
"Today's number underscores the point that the Reserve Bank
of India has limited room to cut monetary policy rates because
it highlights the risks that inflation poses," said Leif
Eskesen, chief economist for India and ASEAN, HSBC, Singapore.
"The inflation is more structural in nature, and if the RBI
eases rates too much, inflation could flare up."
Inflation was above 9 percent for most of 2011. Although it
has cooled since, it is still the highest among the so-called
BRICS, grouping Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
While the BRICS and other developed countries use a consumer
price index (CPI) as their main inflation gauge, India uses
wholesale prices.
RUPEE SLIDE
The main BSE stock index was down 0.4 percent,
slightly extending losses after the data. The yield on the 10
year bond rose 3 basis points to 8.56 percent.
The rupee fell to 53.74 per dollar from around 53.65
when the data was released, pushing it towards a record low of
54.30 in December. It posted a record closing low in domestic
trade last Wednesday of around 53.82.
The central bank cut rates last month for the first time
since 2009 by an unexpectedly large 50 basis points to 8 percent
on signs that the economy was slowing down.
The economy's annual pace of expansion dropped to 6.1
percent in the December quarter, the weakest in nearly three
years, as India felt the chill of Europe's debt crisis and the
impact of an aggressive effort by the central bank to rein in
inflation.
The RBI raised rates by a record 3.75 percentage points from
mid-March 2010 to October last year. Now, even as growth slows,
inflationary pressures are emerging.
A drop of more than 8-percent in the rupee against the
dollar since March, making it one of the Asia's worst performing
currencies, has added to the cost of import prices.
The latest data showed manufacturing goods prices rose 5.12
percent in the year through April, up from 4.87 percent in
March, partly as a result of tax changes.
Food prices rose 10.49 percent on year in April, the highest
in a year, compared with a 9.94 percent rise in March.
Vegetable prices surged more than 60 percent in April from a
year earlier as output eased with the onset of the summer
season. Egg, meat and fish costs climbed 17.54 percent, the data
showed.
Fuel and electricity rose 11.03 percent in April, up from
10.41 percent in March, although the government has yet to pass
on a hike in global crude prices.
POLICY HEADACHE
The inflation data raises doubts about how quickly the
central bank can move to ease policy to try to boost growth.
"The inflation numbers are a very uncomfortable statistic,"
said C. Rangarajan, the prime minister's top adviser on the
economy. "It is not a good sign."
Just last week, data provided fresh evidence of the weakness
in the economy.
India's industrial output shrank unexpectedly in March for
the first time in five months, hit by weak investment and global
demand.
Before the data was released, economists had expected the
RBI to cut its repo rate by 50 basis points by March 2013. The
first cut was not expected until the July-September quarter.
The central bank, which expects inflation to fall to 6.5
percent by March 2013, has said even as wholesale inflation has
softened from last year, retail price pressures are still high.
The consumer price index rose 9.47 percent in
March from a year earlier.
