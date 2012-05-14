* April inflation 7.23 pct, up from March's 6.89 pct

* Manufacturing, food and fuel inflation all pick up

* Data suggests growth is slowing, inflation picking up

* Leaves policy headache for central bank (Adds quotes, background)

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, May 14 India's inflation accelerated in April to 7.23 percent as price pressures for food, fuel and manufactured items all picked up, adding to the central bank's bind in trying to control inflation when economic growth has slumped to a near three-year low.

A slide in the rupee, which hit a record closing low last week, has also added to inflationary pressures in India. The currency, stocks and bonds edged lower after the data.

"Still elevated inflation pressures, combined with softening real activity will re-ignite stagflation fears," said Jonathan Cavanagh, a currency strategist at Westpac, Singapore.

"The Reserve Bank of India will have a battle on its hands to keep a lid on USD/INR," he said, referring to the dollar/rupee exchange rate.

The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) showed inflation picked up from March, when the index was 6.89 percent higher than a year earlier, commerce ministry figures showed on Monday.

The April reading was also above the median forecast in a poll of 27 economists of 6.70 percent and, underlining inflationary pressures, February figures were revised up to 7.36 percent from 6.95 percent.

"Today's number underscores the point that the Reserve Bank of India has limited room to cut monetary policy rates because it highlights the risks that inflation poses," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India and ASEAN, HSBC, Singapore.

"The inflation is more structural in nature, and if the RBI eases rates too much, inflation could flare up."

Inflation was above 9 percent for most of 2011. Although it has cooled since, it is still the highest among the so-called BRICS, grouping Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

While the BRICS and other developed countries use a consumer price index (CPI) as their main inflation gauge, India uses wholesale prices.

RUPEE SLIDE

The main BSE stock index was down 0.4 percent, slightly extending losses after the data. The yield on the 10 year bond rose 3 basis points to 8.56 percent.

The rupee fell to 53.74 per dollar from around 53.65 when the data was released, pushing it towards a record low of 54.30 in December. It posted a record closing low in domestic trade last Wednesday of around 53.82.

The central bank cut rates last month for the first time since 2009 by an unexpectedly large 50 basis points to 8 percent on signs that the economy was slowing down.

The economy's annual pace of expansion dropped to 6.1 percent in the December quarter, the weakest in nearly three years, as India felt the chill of Europe's debt crisis and the impact of an aggressive effort by the central bank to rein in inflation.

The RBI raised rates by a record 3.75 percentage points from mid-March 2010 to October last year. Now, even as growth slows, inflationary pressures are emerging.

A drop of more than 8-percent in the rupee against the dollar since March, making it one of the Asia's worst performing currencies, has added to the cost of import prices.

The latest data showed manufacturing goods prices rose 5.12 percent in the year through April, up from 4.87 percent in March, partly as a result of tax changes.

Food prices rose 10.49 percent on year in April, the highest in a year, compared with a 9.94 percent rise in March.

Vegetable prices surged more than 60 percent in April from a year earlier as output eased with the onset of the summer season. Egg, meat and fish costs climbed 17.54 percent, the data showed.

Fuel and electricity rose 11.03 percent in April, up from 10.41 percent in March, although the government has yet to pass on a hike in global crude prices.

POLICY HEADACHE

The inflation data raises doubts about how quickly the central bank can move to ease policy to try to boost growth.

"The inflation numbers are a very uncomfortable statistic," said C. Rangarajan, the prime minister's top adviser on the economy. "It is not a good sign."

Just last week, data provided fresh evidence of the weakness in the economy.

India's industrial output shrank unexpectedly in March for the first time in five months, hit by weak investment and global demand.

Before the data was released, economists had expected the RBI to cut its repo rate by 50 basis points by March 2013. The first cut was not expected until the July-September quarter.

The central bank, which expects inflation to fall to 6.5 percent by March 2013, has said even as wholesale inflation has softened from last year, retail price pressures are still high.

The consumer price index rose 9.47 percent in March from a year earlier. (Additional reporting by the India Treasury Team; Editing by Ramya Venugopal and Neil Fullick)