By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, June 17 India's new government on
Tuesday imposed export restrictions on certain farm commodities
and ordered a crackdown on hoarding to control rising food
prices, a day after wholesale price inflation hit a five-month
high.
A jump in prices of potatoes and onions last month drove
inflation to 6.01 percent from 5.20 percent in April,
contributing to a sell-off in financial markets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was elected last month
amid widespread anger over rising prices, has made tackling
inflation his top priority.
Forecasts of weak monsoon rains that irrigate much of
India's food production have added to inflation fears, and
volatile vegetable prices have risen by double digits.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who held a meeting on Tuesday
to decide steps to control food inflation, said the government
was keeping a close watch on the price movements of 22
commodities and would offload additional rice stocks in the
market to prevent a build-up in inflationary expectations.
The government is planning to release 5 million tonnes of
rice from state stockpiles to curb inflation, Food Minister Ram
Vilas Paswan told reporters.
"The government would be releasing additional rice stocks
from government warehouses for supplies to the state
governments," Paswan told reporters.
The government also imposed a minimum export price on onions
of $300 per tonne from $150 per tonne to discourage overseas
shipments and Jaitley said a similar curb would be imposed on
exports of potatoes.
"Even though the increase (in food prices) has only been
marginal, we don't want anybody to exploit the situation," he
told reporters after the meeting. "And therefore, in
anticipation of any further market reaction, a series of steps
have been decided and they are being put into place."
The weather department predicts below-average rainfall
between June-September this year, which could hit summer crops
such as rice, corn, soybean and cotton.
In addition to fears of food inflation, lower grain
production could reduce the volume of rice exports from India,
the world's top supplier.
"There are not many new contracts being signed for Indian
rice as Thailand is selling rice at much cheaper prices," said
one Singapore-based trader. "They have food inflation now and if
there is El Nino, India might be forced to keep its rice at
home."
A decline in rice exports from India could underpin global
prices, although gains will be capped by plentiful world
supplies, traders said.
Summer monsoon rains are vital for 55 percent of India's
farmlands that lack irrigation facilities. In 2009, patchy rains
led to the worst drought in nearly four decades and drove annual
food inflation up to more than 21 percent.
India has stockpiles of staples like rice, wheat and sugar
that can be released, but the government has limited means to
control surges in the cost of fruit and vegetables, which have
the largest impact on food inflation.
Jaitley asked Indian states to amend their laws to crack
down on speculative hoarding in anticipation of a weak monsoon
and boost the supply of fruit and vegetables in open markets.
New Delhi will also extend a line of credit to state
governments to import pulses and edible oil to bridge the
shortfall in the domestic market, he said.
