MUMBAI, March 12 India's annual consumer
inflation nudged up to 5.37 percent in February
compared with 5.11 percent in January, government data showed on
Thursday, marking a third consecutive month of rising prices.
COMMENTARY
KILLOL PANDYA, SENIOR FUND MANAGER, LIC NOMURA MF ASSET
MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"CPI may cause some amount of flutter only among some market
participants. I think RBI will want to watch out for more data
such as U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and ongoing parliamentary
session.
"The government's performance and how much legislation goes
through in the budget session is on watch, as much of RBI's
calculations are based on government's performance on
legislation."
SIDDHARTH SANYAL, INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS, MUMBAI
"The CPI is more or less on expected lines.
"This reinforces projections that inflation will remain low
and we expect the RBI to cut rates by 25 basis points by June
and pause after that. The IIP (industrial output) number was a
minor surprise. But still a 2.6 percent industrial growth does
not mean a significant improvement in the economy and does not
shift the needle in any way."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL
SERVICES, MUMBAI
"(On CPI) It is neither a negative nor a positive surprise.
It is in line with expectations."
"They (RBI) have already reduced it (repo rate) twice this
year so far and I feel they will frontload the reductions.
"Another 25 basis points (cut) may happen in April but after
that they will go for a pause because many uncertainties will
crop up
"We may not see material change in the economic scenario
before the festive season but monsoon will be a very crucial
event to watch. Also the steep hikes in excise duty and service
tax rates are going to be inflationary.
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"CPI is broadly in line with expectations. Food inflation
seems to be bit higher than what we anticipated. But that does
not change the trajectory of overall inflation going ahead and
we think the RBI's goal of 6 percent by January will be
achieved.
"We still expect RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points
by June before pausing. It is better not to come to conclusion
on IIP (industrial output) data as this data will undergo a
change in a few months."
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Shailaja Sharma, and
Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)