Nov 15 India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 4.20 percent in October, its lowest level in 14 months, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. The reading matched the median consensus in a Reuters' poll of economists. Retail prices were up 4.39 percent on year in September. Food inflation was 3.32 percent last month, lower than 3.96 percent recorded in September. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Oct Sept Pct change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 137.0 136.6 +0.29 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 124.2 124.1 +0.08 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 134.5 133.8 +0.52 HOUSING 10.07 128.7 127.9 +0.63 PAN, TOBACCO, ETC. 2.38 141.9 141.0 +0.64 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 123.3 122.8 +0.41 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 131.4 130.9 +0.38 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Based on a new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)