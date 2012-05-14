(Corrects analyst expectations in second paragraph)

May 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 7.23 percent in April from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices and manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.89 percent in March.

The annual reading for February was upwardly revised to 7.36 percent from 6.95 percent, the government said in the release.

JONATHAN CAVENAGH, FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE

"Not a good data print for India at all, particularly coupled with last week's very weak IIP (index of industrial production) print. Still elevated inflation pressures, combined with softening real activity will re-ignite stagflation fears. RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will have a battle on its hands to keep a lid on USD/INR."

LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC, SINGAPORE

"Today's number underscores the point that the Reserve Bank of India has limited room to cut monetary policy rates because it highlights the risks that inflation poses.

"The inflation is more structural in nature, and if the RBI eases rates too much, inflation could flare up."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI

"Though the number is higher than expected, one saving grace is most of the sharp rise is limited to primary articles and not core inflation. We are not yet revising our inflation view of 7 percent March-end (2013) since it is mostly on the primary side, we don't think this will be a permanent impact."

RAJEEV MALIK, ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE

"The data should result in soul-searching at the Reserve Bank of India for having delivered the unnecessarily bigger-than-expected rate cut last month."

- A weakening rupee, which has shed more than 8 percent since March, is putting pressure on prices of imported items such as edible oil, machinery and oil.

- The central bank cut interest rates in April for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to sagging economic growth, but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts.

- High food inflation is likely to remain at least until July as fruit and vegetable output shrink during the summer season.

- Industrial output unexpectedly contracted in March for the first time in five months, hit by weak investment and global demand.

- Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the December quarter, and is forecast to dip below 7 percent for the first time in three years in 2011/12. (Reporting by India Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon, Aradhana Aravindan)