May 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI)
rose a faster-than-expected 7.23 percent in April
from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices and
manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70
percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.89
percent in March.
The annual reading for February was upwardly revised to 7.36
percent from 6.95 percent, the government said in the release.
COMMENTARY
JONATHAN CAVENAGH, FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE
"Not a good data print for India at all, particularly
coupled with last week's very weak IIP (index of industrial
production) print. Still elevated inflation pressures, combined
with softening real activity will re-ignite stagflation fears.
RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will have a battle on its hands to
keep a lid on USD/INR."
ROHIT ARORA, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL,
SINGAPORE
"Inflation is driven by food products and higher excise duty.
The weaker currency is also playing a negative role on
inflation.
"However, we expect core inflation to moderately soften in
the later part of the year as growth starts to moderate. We
don't expect RBI to be overly worried and change its currency
policy based on this inflation figure.
"There is limited room for RBI to intervene strongly except
for smoothening any sharp moves. INR move is likely to be driven
by global factors in the near term, i.e. political risks from
euro zone. We continue to expect RBI to ease rates by another
50-75 basis points by end of this fiscal year."
SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, REGIONAL RATES AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE
STRATEGIST, CIMB INVESTMENT BANK, KUALA LUMPUR
"Everything is above expectations, food, manufacturing and
fuel, but does this mean that the RBI ease previously was
premature? No, we see the current move reflect strains in supply
shocks rather than excess demand. This abnormality in price
pressures will ease in coming months on the back of strains from
a slowing economy.
"This does complicate RBI policy decision going ahead as you
have price pressures emanating from a weak INR, but in
situations such as this, there is very little alternative
choices."
SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI
"We are not writing off further monetary policy easing by
the Reserve Bank of India because there is significant weakness
in the system. However, we don't expect a rate cut in June, but
we are not ruling out one in July."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"I don't expect any further rate cuts by the RBI in the
fiscal year. The central bank will likely continue to infuse
liquidity via CRR (cash reserve ratio) cuts and open market
operations.
"I expect average inflation to be 8 percent for the fiscal
year. With the rupee depreciating, manufacturing inflation will
be a huge concern going forward and may rise to 7-7.5 pct."
ARUN SINGH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DUN & BRADSTREET, MUMBAI
"The hike in excise duty, volatility in global crude oil
prices and possibility of further fuel price hike by the
government pose upside risks to inflation in the coming months.
We think the Reserve Bank of India will wait for the May
inflation number before deciding on further policy rate cuts."
NIRAV DALAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND COUNTRY HEAD-FIXED INCOME
AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"This print only reinforces that presently inflation (along
with the current account and fiscal deficits) ranks amongst the
top three macro economic concerns of India. Unless we see a
sharp deterioration in the global environment, inflation
pressures will remain elevated. Don't think rate cuts should be
on the agenda at this point."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The number clearly shows that core inflation has not eased
in line with expectation. The firming up of food prices,
increase in indirect taxes, and rupee depreciation, have also
been contributing to inflationary pressures. This has made the
Reserve Bank of India's task more difficult. I don't expect the
RBI to undertake aggressive monetary easing in the remaining
part of the fiscal year.
"For the year as a whole, average inflation is likely to be
7.5-8.0 percent. The key upside risks to inflation are
adjustment in fuel prices, and protein-led inflation."
LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC,
SINGAPORE
"Today's number underscores the point that the Reserve Bank
of India has limited room to cut monetary policy rates because
it highlights the risks that inflation poses.
"The inflation is more structural in nature, and if the RBI
eases rates too much, inflation could flare up."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"Though the number is higher than expected, one saving grace
is most of the sharp rise is limited to primary articles and not
core inflation. We are not yet revising our inflation view of 7
percent March-end (2013) since it is mostly on the primary side,
we don't think this will be a permanent impact."
RAJEEV MALIK, ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE
"The data should result in soul-searching at the Reserve
Bank of India for having delivered the unnecessarily
bigger-than-expected rate cut last month."
MARKET REACTION
- The benchmark 2021 bond yield rose 3 basis
points to 8.56 percent after inflation data.
- The 1-year OIS rate rose 4 basis points to
8.04 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 3
bps to 7.51 percent after the data.
- The main BSE stock index was down 0.4 percent,
slightly extending losses after the data.
LINK
To see the full press release click on:
here
BACKGROUND
- A weakening rupee, which has shed more than 8 percent since
March, is putting pressure on prices of imported items such as
edible oil, machinery and oil.
- The central bank cut interest rates in April for the first
time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to
give a boost to sagging economic growth, but warned that there
is limited scope for further rate cuts.
- High food inflation is likely to remain at least until
July as fruit and vegetable output shrink during the summer
season.
- Industrial output unexpectedly contracted in March for the
first time in five months, hit by weak investment and global
demand.
- Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the December
quarter, and is forecast to dip below 7 percent for the first
time in three years in 2011/12.
(Reporting by India Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon,
Aradhana Aravindan)