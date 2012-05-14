May 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 7.23 percent in April from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices and manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.89 percent in March.

The annual reading for February was upwardly revised to 7.36 percent from 6.95 percent, the government said in the release.

COMMENTARY

JONATHAN CAVENAGH, FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE

"Not a good data print for India at all, particularly coupled with last week's very weak IIP (index of industrial production) print. Still elevated inflation pressures, combined with softening real activity will re-ignite stagflation fears. RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will have a battle on its hands to keep a lid on USD/INR."

ROHIT ARORA, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, SINGAPORE "Inflation is driven by food products and higher excise duty. The weaker currency is also playing a negative role on inflation.

"However, we expect core inflation to moderately soften in the later part of the year as growth starts to moderate. We don't expect RBI to be overly worried and change its currency policy based on this inflation figure.

"There is limited room for RBI to intervene strongly except for smoothening any sharp moves. INR move is likely to be driven by global factors in the near term, i.e. political risks from euro zone. We continue to expect RBI to ease rates by another 50-75 basis points by end of this fiscal year."

SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, REGIONAL RATES AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE STRATEGIST, CIMB INVESTMENT BANK, KUALA LUMPUR

"Everything is above expectations, food, manufacturing and fuel, but does this mean that the RBI ease previously was premature? No, we see the current move reflect strains in supply shocks rather than excess demand. This abnormality in price pressures will ease in coming months on the back of strains from a slowing economy.

"This does complicate RBI policy decision going ahead as you have price pressures emanating from a weak INR, but in situations such as this, there is very little alternative choices."

SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI

"We are not writing off further monetary policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India because there is significant weakness in the system. However, we don't expect a rate cut in June, but we are not ruling out one in July."

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"I don't expect any further rate cuts by the RBI in the fiscal year. The central bank will likely continue to infuse liquidity via CRR (cash reserve ratio) cuts and open market operations.

"I expect average inflation to be 8 percent for the fiscal year. With the rupee depreciating, manufacturing inflation will be a huge concern going forward and may rise to 7-7.5 pct."

ARUN SINGH, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DUN & BRADSTREET, MUMBAI

"The hike in excise duty, volatility in global crude oil prices and possibility of further fuel price hike by the government pose upside risks to inflation in the coming months. We think the Reserve Bank of India will wait for the May inflation number before deciding on further policy rate cuts."

NIRAV DALAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND COUNTRY HEAD-FIXED INCOME AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"This print only reinforces that presently inflation (along with the current account and fiscal deficits) ranks amongst the top three macro economic concerns of India. Unless we see a sharp deterioration in the global environment, inflation pressures will remain elevated. Don't think rate cuts should be on the agenda at this point."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"The number clearly shows that core inflation has not eased in line with expectation. The firming up of food prices, increase in indirect taxes, and rupee depreciation, have also been contributing to inflationary pressures. This has made the Reserve Bank of India's task more difficult. I don't expect the RBI to undertake aggressive monetary easing in the remaining part of the fiscal year.

"For the year as a whole, average inflation is likely to be 7.5-8.0 percent. The key upside risks to inflation are adjustment in fuel prices, and protein-led inflation."

LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC, SINGAPORE

"Today's number underscores the point that the Reserve Bank of India has limited room to cut monetary policy rates because it highlights the risks that inflation poses.

"The inflation is more structural in nature, and if the RBI eases rates too much, inflation could flare up."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI

"Though the number is higher than expected, one saving grace is most of the sharp rise is limited to primary articles and not core inflation. We are not yet revising our inflation view of 7 percent March-end (2013) since it is mostly on the primary side, we don't think this will be a permanent impact."

RAJEEV MALIK, ECONOMIST, CLSA, SINGAPORE

"The data should result in soul-searching at the Reserve Bank of India for having delivered the unnecessarily bigger-than-expected rate cut last month."

MARKET REACTION

- The benchmark 2021 bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.56 percent after inflation data.

- The 1-year OIS rate rose 4 basis points to 8.04 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 3 bps to 7.51 percent after the data.

- The main BSE stock index was down 0.4 percent, slightly extending losses after the data.

BACKGROUND

- A weakening rupee, which has shed more than 8 percent since March, is putting pressure on prices of imported items such as edible oil, machinery and oil.

- The central bank cut interest rates in April for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to sagging economic growth, but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts.

- High food inflation is likely to remain at least until July as fruit and vegetable output shrink during the summer season.

- Industrial output unexpectedly contracted in March for the first time in five months, hit by weak investment and global demand.

- Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the December quarter, and is forecast to dip below 7 percent for the first time in three years in 2011/12. (Reporting by India Treasury Team; editing by Malini Menon, Aradhana Aravindan)