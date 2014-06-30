By Manoj Kumar
| MEWAT, India, July 1
MEWAT, India, July 1 Jai Prakash Sharma looked
gloomily into the chilling tanks at the Mewat milk cooperative:
they are only half full these days, thanks to a delay in India's
annual monsoon rains that has robbed cattle fodder of nutritious
moisture.
"If there are not sufficient rains in the next few days,
some farmers may start selling animals for slaughtering," said
Sharma, manager of a cooperative in the northern state of
Haryana that supplies milk to the country's capital, New Delhi.
As dairy farmers fret over the risk to earnings due to the
vagaries of the monsoon, the squeeze in supplies of milk is
adding to inflationary pressures that Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government inherited when it came to power in May.
Even without unpredictable weather, ensuring supplies of
dairy products is emerging as a long-term policy headache in a
country of 1.2 billion people where a sustained period of rising
incomes has changed diets and lifted demand for protein.
India's much-acclaimed dairy co-operative model helped it to
emerge as the world's largest milk producer in what became known
as a "white revolution".
But a system that relies on millions of farmers each owning
a few low-yielding cattle, is now not enough, as India's cows'
average milk yield of 2 to 3 litres per day is about one-tenth
of the global average.
Earlier this month the government imposed export
restrictions on a raft of farm commodities and ordered a
crackdown on hoarding to control rising food prices, after
wholesale price inflation hit a five-month high.
Soaring prices of basic goods such as milk and potatoes
lifted retail food inflation in May to 9.40 percent and there
are fears of worse to come, with rains so far 42 percent below
normal due to the sluggish progress of the monsoon towards
agricultural belts in the northwest.
Prices for dairy products, which account for nearly
one-sixth of the goods in the retail food price index basket,
rose by more than 11 percent in May from the same month a year
earlier.
High food inflation could persuade the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) to prolong its hawkish monetary policy even if
weather conditions eventually improve and supply pressures ease,
HSBC said in a recent research report.
"To be sure, the RBI cannot address food inflation via
interest rates," it said. "But the RBI still needs to contain
inflation expectations in the interim, and prevent second-round
effects from driving up core prices."
LONG-TERM SUPPLY CRISIS
According to dairy industry estimates, India is facing a
1.5-2.0 percent gap between supply and demand this summer
despite total milk production increasing to 140 million tonnes
in financial 2013/14, up 6 percent from the previous year.
At the Mewat cooperative outside the capital, Sharma said
that his dairy has been unable to meet demand, even after
raising prices paid to farmers by 30 percent.
Amul, the country's largest dairy cooperative with an annual
turnover of more than $3 billion, raised retail prices by 5
percent in May, but still can't match supply and demand.
"We are again considering raising procurement prices in a
week or so, as there has been almost zero increase in milk
supplies due to the delay in the monsoon," K. Rathnam, managing
director of Amul Dairy, told Reuters by phone from the company's
headquarters in the prime minister's home state, Gujarat.
Some government officials have suggested cutting the import
duty on skimmed milk powder to 15-20 percent from 60 percent to
curb rising prices, but such a step would be politically
difficult because it would introduce competition for dairy
farmers who are already struggling with a jump in fodder costs.
India's dairy market, of which cooperatives and companies
like Nestle control about one quarter, with a host of
smaller dairies supplying rural areas and small towns, has been
tightening for years.
Amul says it has raised milk prices 19 times since 2006.
Farmers in Aakera village, one of the largest suppliers of
milk in Mewat district, are now selling their milk to Sharma's
cooperative for 41.10 rupees ($0.68) a litre, up from 30.80 a
year ago.
"We need big cattle farms with high-yielding cows to meet
the growing demand," said Sharma. "Otherwise, we may find it
difficult to buy milk even at 50 rupees a litre from farmers."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Simon Cameron-Moore)