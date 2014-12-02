A watchman stands next to heaps of sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - National accounts reveal inflation rates across sectors are close to post-global financial crisis lows, Nomura says.

Maintains positive stance on market and financial stocks.

Says with disinflation trends running deep, the market will further recalibrate its rate expectations lower.

Adds the BSE Sensex is trading at 7 percent premium to its five-year average which is not expensive.

The 30-shares index is trading at 14.1 times of one-year forward earnings, Reuters data shows.

Nomura's August-end 2015 Sensex target remains at 30,310.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)