* For full poll data click on
* India's September wholesale price index likely rose to
7.70 pct
* Data due on Monday, Oct 15, around noon (0530 GMT
BANGALORE, Oct 10 Indian inflation probably
accelerated to its highest level this year in September because
of costlier fuel after the government cut subsidies, according
to a Reuters poll, complicating the task of the central bank as
it faces pressure to ease monetary policy to revive growth.
Asia's third-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in
nearly three years in the last quarter and on Tuesday the
International Monetary Fund lowered its 2012 forecast to 4.9
percent, putting pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to cut
one of the highest interest rates among G-20 economies.
But the bank has cited stubbornly high inflation as a key
risk to the economy.
According to the median forecast in the Reuters poll, the
wholesale price index, the country's main inflation
gauge, likely rose to 7.70 percent in September from a year
earlier, compared with 7.55 percent in August and far above the
central bank's comfort level of between 4-5 percent.
It was last higher in December when it hit 7.74 percent.
Forecasts ranged from 7.20 percent to as high as 8.00
percent, with 20 of 23 contributors predicting the September
reading to be higher than the previous month.
"Given the fact that we have had some correction in diesel
prices, it is very natural that inflation would have moved
higher," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra
Bank in Mumbai.
The government last month increased diesel prices and
limited the supply of subsidised cooking gas. It also opened up
the country's supermarket sector to foreign chains to woo back
investment and stave off a credit ratings downgrade.
Diesel is used by trucks ferrying commodities around the
country and analysts expect inflation to quicken further in the
coming months as fuel and food makes up over a third of the
wholesale price index.
The inflation data, along with industrial output figures due
to be released later this week, will set the tone for the RBI's
policy meeting on Oct 30.
Factory output may have risen a modest 1.1 percent
year-on-year in August, after barely growing in July, a separate
Reuters poll showed this week.
The RBI has waged a prolonged battle to bring down
inflation, raising interest rates 13 times between March 20120
and October 2011. In April this year, however, it surprised
markets by cutting the main policy rate by 50 basis points to 8
percent to spur slowing economic growth.
Since then, the central bank has shifted the onus of
reviving growth onto the government.
"Second round effects on inflation, arising out of the
diesel price hike will seep through to other prices and because
of that concern the central bank would be wise not to cut rates
at this point," said Andrew Kenningham, economist at Capital
Economics.
Since New Delhi announced the big-bang reforms in September,
the Indian rupee has appreciated about 3 percent, which would
help bring down the costs of imported fuel and ease some of the
pressure on prices, analysts said.
(Reporting by Ruby Cherian; polling by Deepti Govind; Editing
by Sanjeev Miglani)