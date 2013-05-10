BANGALORE May 10 India's headline inflation is
expected to have eased for a third straight month in April, as
core inflation cooled and fuel costs fell, giving the central
bank greater room to ease policy, according to a Reuters poll.
However, high food inflation will remain a concern for the
Reserve Bank of India as it bids to spur growth and encourage
investment - the government's top priority as it gears up for
national elections due in early 2014.
Wholesale prices, India's key inflation measure,
probably rose an annual 5.50 percent in April, the slowest pace
since November 2009, decelerating from 5.96 percent in March.
"Core inflation will continue to surprise on the downside,"
said Kruti Shah, economist at Karvy stock broking, who expects
wholesale prices rose 4.70 percent in April.
"Even market driven fuel items have declined sharply in the
month of April along with metal and commodity prices."
None of the 26 economists in the poll taken this week said
inflation quickened last month with forecasts ranging between
4.46 percent and 5.96 percent.
Closely watched core inflation, which strips out volatile
food and fuel prices, probably slowed to 3.5 percent in March,
its slowest rate in more than three years, according to
economists.
In addition, a fall in global crude oil prices
prompted Indian oil companies to pass on the savings.
"There will be a significant amount of comfort from fuel
prices. In April, we saw price reductions across several
components of the fuel price basket, from air turbine fuel to
petrol prices and non-subsidised cooking gas," said Shubhada
Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank.
However, economists said food prices probably rose during
April, as the start of summer pushed up fruit and vegetable
prices.
Although inflation has eased in the past few months, the
central bank is also concerned by the height of India's current
account deficit, and RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has stuck
with a cautious stance even though economic growth is at a
decade low.
After the RBI cut the repo rate by a quarter point for the
third time since January last week, it said there is little room
for further policy easing, disappointing investors and putting
the onus on the government to revive a moribund economy.
