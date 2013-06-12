* For full poll data click on
* Indian wholesale prices probably rose 4.87 pct y/y in May
* Pace would be slowest since late 2009
* Data due around 0630 GMT on June 14
* Retail inflation still elevated ahead of c.bank meet June
17
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, June 12 India's headline inflation
probably held near the central bank's comfort level of 5 percent
last month, giving it room to ease policy, as commodity, food
and fuel costs remained moderate, a Reuters poll found.
Wholesale prices, India's key inflation measure,
probably rose an annual 4.87 percent in May, the slowest pace
since November 2009, the poll of economists showed.
They rose 4.89 percent in April, the first time the index
has been below 5 percent in over three years.
High inflation has been a constant roadblock for
policymakers struggling to breathe life into Asia's
third-largest economy, and a major factor in the declining
popularity of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government.
"We don't expect it to rise primarily on account of global
prices being soft in April and you would see some lagged impact
in the inflation in May," said Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at
Axis Bank in Mumbai.
In recent months inflation has cooled on moderating food and
fuel costs, helped along by lower global commodities prices.
Forecasts in the poll, conducted this week, ranged from 4.60
percent to 5.40 percent.
Both the manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers'
Indexes (PMI) released last week also showed price pressures
eased last month.
"As suggested by the monthly PMI readings, core inflation is
likely to fall below 2.5 percent," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief
economist at Bank of Baroda.
Core inflation, which the central bank monitors to gauge
demand-driven price pressures, slowed to 2.8 percent in April
from 3.5 percent the previous month on slowing global prices of
iron ore and steel.
However, the Reserve Bank of India - which has already cut
its lending rate three times this year - has said it will
increasingly monitor prices at a retail level, partly because
the wide gap has made the consumer price index difficult to
ignore.
Retail inflation likely remained elevated in May, despite
easing for the third straight month, after staying close to or
above double-digits for over a year, according to a separate
Reuters poll.
To add to inflation concerns, the recent fall in the Indian
rupee to record lows has sparked worries about a rise
in the price of imported goods such as crude oil. India is one
of the largest importers of crude oil and gold.
"If you see the WPI basket, about 50 percent of it can be
attributed to imported products. So if rupee depreciation
sustains and global commodity prices don't come off ... there
will be an impact on the coming domestic inflation prints,"
added Upadhyay at Axis Bank.
(Polling by Ruby Cherian, additional reporting by Ashrith
Doddi; Editing by Kim Coghill)