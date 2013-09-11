* Indian wholesale prices probably rose 5.80 pct y/y in
August
* Price rise driven by higher fuel costs due to weak rupee
* For poll data click on
* Data due around 0630 GMT on Sept. 16
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Sept 11 Indian inflation likely edged
up to a sixth-month high in August, driven by higher food prices
and as the battered rupee made key imports such as fuel
costlier, a Reuters poll found.
Wholesale prices, India's key inflation measure,
probably rose an annual 5.80 percent last month from the same
period a year earlier, the poll of 20 economists showed, just
above July's 5.79 percent which was the highest since February.
If realised, that consensus would be above the Reserve Bank
of India's perceived comfort level of 5 percent for the second
month, adding to the pressure on the central bank which is
already fighting a weak currency and slowing economic growth.
"The rise would be largely because of an increase in fuel
costs, resulting from rising crude prices in the international
market coupled with a considerable drop in the rupee," said
Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at AK Capital
Services.
The rupee plunged more than 20 percent at one point against
the dollar this year, hitting record lows almost daily in
August, making it the worst performer among its emerging market
peers. It has since clawed back some ground but most strategists
in another Reuters poll do not expect much of a recovery over
the coming year.
That and a pick up in prices of crude oil last month pushed
state-run oil marketing firms to hike retail prices of diesel
and petrol, weighing on food inflation.
"An increase in transportation costs and shortages in supply
of some key perishable items such as vegetables and onions
probably pushed food prices higher," said Rupa Rege Nitsure,
chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
Food prices increased for a third month in a row through
July, reflecting a more than 20 percent rise in vegetable and
onion prices during that period.
Any further acceleration in inflation will only add to the
declining popularity of the Congress-led government ahead of
elections early next year.
A separate Reuters poll showed consumer inflation
- scheduled to release on Thursday - probably eased
to 9.55 percent year-over-over last month, only just below
July's 9.64 percent.
(Polling by Hari Kishan; Editing by Kim Coghill)