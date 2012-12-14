(Repeats ahead of data on Friday, around 0630 GMT)
* For full poll data click on
* India's November wholesale price index likely rose 7.60
pct
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, Dec 11 Indian inflation probably
picked up in November as a weak currency pushed up the price of
imported fuel, adding to the challenges facing a central bank
torn between fighting rising prices and an economic slowdown, a
Reuters poll showed.
A Reuters poll of 32 economists taken over the past week
showed they expect wholesale prices rose 7.60
percent in November from a year earlier, compared with 7.45
percent in October. Forecasts ranged from 7.12 percent to 8.10
percent.
Wilting economic growth has prompted calls from the
government and business leaders for the Reserve Bank of India to
cut interest rates, but it has so far rejected them, saying
prices are still rising too fast to ease policy.
"The WPI inflation likely increased slightly despite a
favourable base. (The) decline in the Indian rupee over the
month more than offset the fall in global commodity prices, and
may have supported imported inflationary pressures," said
Abhishek Upadhyay, an economist at Axis Bank.
Primary articles like food and fuel make up over a third of
the wholesale price index, and their high cost has kept
inflation stubbornly strong. The data will be released on
Friday.
Renewed weakness in the Indian rupee added to the
pressure, with its almost 1 percent drop last month pushing
costs of imports, mainly crude oil, higher. Compared with a year
earlier, the rupee was down about 4 percent against the dollar.
The Indian economy extended its slump into the three months
to September, growing an annual 5.3 percent, and is headed for
its weakest full-year growth in a decade.
In an unexpected move, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao gave
fairly explicit policy guidance at the October meeting, saying
the central bank might ease policy in January to March, the
final quarter of the fiscal year, when it expects inflationary
pressure to ease.
"Even if inflation has started showing signs of moderation,
it is still way above the RBI's comfort level and I don't see
any rate action in December's policy review," said Rupa Rege
Nitsure, at Bank of Baroda.
The central bank has left the repo rate on hold at 8 percent
since April this year but slashed the cash reserve ratio to 4.25
percent, its lowest since 1976. The move was expected to inject
175 billion rupees ($3.21 billion) into the banking system to
pre-empt a potential tightening of liquidity.
A headline inflation rate of 5 percent is commonly perceived
as the RBI's comfort level and it has stayed above 7 percent
through this year, although lower than the 9.5 percent it
averaged in the previous two years.
($1 = 54.5 rupees)
(Polling by Somya Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)