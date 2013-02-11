* For full poll data click on
* India's wholesale prices likely rose 7.0 pct in Jan
* Data will be released around 0630 GMT on Feb. 14
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, Feb 11 Indian inflation likely eased
again in January to its lowest level in over three years due to
a smaller rise in prices for manufactured goods, according to a
Reuters poll.
Still, the headline rate will probably remain well above the
Reserve Bank of India's perceived comfort zone of around 5
percent for a while, giving the central bank little room to ease
monetary policy aggressively.
Wholesale prices rose 7.0 percent in January
from a year earlier, the lowest rate since November 2009, and a
tad slower than December's three-year low of 7.18 percent,
according to a forecast of a Reuters poll of 31 economists taken
over the past week.
Forecasts for the index, due on Thursday around 0630 GMT,
ranged from 6.24 percent to 7.40 percent.
The RBI cut its key lending rate in January for the first
time in nine months to support a slowing economy but said
further easing would depend on both the gaping current account
deficit and inflation moderating further.
"On a seasonal basis, January is a month where we see
manufacturing prices rise, and it usually happens because in the
run up to the budget manufacturers often pass on prices to
consumers in anticipation in changes to taxes," said Yuvika
Oberoi, economist at Yes Bank.
"In this time of the economic cycle, given how demand in the
economy is, the ability to pass through prices is very limited."
Prices of manufactured goods, which has a 65 percent
weighting in the headline rate, led the slowdown in the
inflation rate in December.
The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for January
showed prices rose at a slower pace, suggesting the headline
rate may have dipped last month.
However, food prices, which along with fuel make up about a
third of the wholesale price index, likely remained high as the
severe winter in the northern food producing states of the
country cramped supply.
"There could be a little bit of a potential uptick in food
inflation on the back of some of the weather related factors we
have had more recently," said Leif Eskesen, HSBC's chief
economist for India and Southeast Asia.
The main concern is onion prices, the staple ingredient in
Indian cuisine, which have more than doubled in the last three
months as supplies remained tight.
India's 1.2 billion inhabitants chomp their way through 15
million tonnes of onions a year, using them as the base for most
traditional curries, and when prices rise it gives a significant
kick to inflation.
While food prices have kept headline inflation high, core
inflation - non-food items and manufacturing - extended its
downward trend and dropped to 4.2 percent in December.
The government, which fixes the retail price of diesel, last
month told retailers to raise the price of the subsidised fuel
in small amounts every month, a move aimed at propping up public
finances.
"We wont necessarily see much of the impact from the hike in
diesel prices because it was relatively limited and also towards
the middle of the month but there could be some slight uptick in
energy related prices," Eskesen said.
India is the world's fourth biggest oil importer.
(Polling by Namrata Anchan; Additional reporting by Ashrith
Doddi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)