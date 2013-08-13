(Corrects prior month number in third para)
* Indian wholesale prices probably rose 5.0 pct y/y in July
* Price rise driven by higher cost of crude, raw materials
and food
* Retail inflation remained elevated
* For poll data click on
* Data due around 0630 GMT on Aug. 14
By Yati Himatsingka
BANGALORE, Aug 12 Indian inflation likely picked
up slightly in July as its falling currency pushed up the price
of imports, making raw materials more costly, and on rising food
prices, a Reuters poll showed.
Wholesale prices, India's key inflation measure,
rose an annual 5 percent last month, the poll of 30 economists
showed, hitting the ceiling of the Reserve Bank of India's
commonly perceived comfort level.
That was up slightly from June's 4.86 percent reading.
If the trend continues, the central bank's task of
containing inflation will likely get more difficult, since
raising interest rates will adversely affect an already slowing
economy.
A global sell-off has made the Indian rupee the
worst-performing emerging Asian currency so far in 2013. It hit
an all-time low of 61.80 per dollar last week and is down almost
10 percent against the dollar so far this year.
India is also one of the largest importers of crude oil
and a pick up in prices through last month coupled with
the weak currency added to wholesale prices, which just a few
months ago had fallen to below 5 percent.
"The higher price of crude oil, in rupee terms, is expected
to push up the minerals index," said Aditi Nayar, economist at
ICRA.
"Some pass through of the rupee depreciation into input
prices (cost of raw materials) is expected this month, although
the pass through to output prices (end-product prices) may be
restrained by the subdued demand conditions."
In response, state run oil marketing firms have hiked the
pump price of diesel and petrol to offset under-recoveries.
Food prices, another important factor of inflation in the
country, are expected to have remained stable last month
although the rising fuel costs and shortages in supply of key
items suggests there will be a pick-up in the near future.
Already the price of onions, a staple item in Indian food,
have started to soar.
"Excessive dependence on rainfall has caught India on the
bad side even with better rains than last year. Prices of many
vegetables such as tomatoes, brinjals and onions have doubled as
excessive rain damaged crops," said Bharti Bhargava, FX analyst
covering India at Forecast Pte.
Last year's draught in several areas has contributed to the
steep retail prices of vegetables.
Food inflation accelerated for the second month in a row to
9.74 percent in June as vegetable, including onion, prices shot
up over 20 percent from the previous month.
Higher food prices pushed up retail inflation
to 9.87 percent in June. Government data due later on Monday is
expected to show consumer prices in July rose 9.70 percent
compared with a year earlier.
