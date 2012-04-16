NEW DELHI India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.89 percent in March from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.95 percent in February.

The annual reading for January was revised up to 6.89 percent from 6.55 percent, the government said.

COMMENTARY:

SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI

"Growth is slowing down and inflation has not dramatically come down. Market's expectation is tailored towards a rate cut. But RBI will continue to maintain hawkish tone given the inflation expectation.

"In the coming months, primary and fuel inflation will continue to inch higher, because of seasonality and in fuel because of incomplete adjustment in prices. But having said so, core inflation has come below 5 percent and is unlikely to see a sharp upward trajectory in the coming months.

"We believe the quantum of rate cuts through the year would be 50-75 basis points. The rate cuts need to be front loaded, probably in the first half of the fiscal year, to get a multiplier effect on economy. As early as tomorrow, we will see 25 bps rate cut.

KUMAR RACHAPUDI, FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, SINGAPORE

"I think the lower manufacturing inflation print will give comfort for the RBI to deliver a 25 bps rate cut tomorrow, but the higher food inflation will play a part in determining RBI's rhetoric.

"We expect RBI's statement to be slightly on the hawkish side, highlighting suppressed price pressures on inflation. But at the same time, the policy document will also highlight growth risks both domestically and globally. I think markets will wait for RBI's policy before making a decisive move."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA, MUMBAI

"A sub-5 percent core inflation further affirms the view that RBI would consider easing its monetary policy stance by 25 bps tomorrow.

"Since the reduction in the manufacturing component has largely been driven by base effect and upside risks to inflation remain, we expect RBI to sound cautious in tomorrow's meeting despite the rate cut."

VIVEK RAJPAL, INDIA RATE STRATEGIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI

"With core inflation below 5 percent, the possibility of a 25 bps rate cut on Tuesday remains a high probability, but the RBI might appear cautious on inflation trajectory, given the pressures that are building up in food inflation. We, however, still see total rate cuts of 75 bps by December 2012."

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"We believe the RBI will go ahead with a 25 bps rate cut on Tuesday, as it is the only opportunity they will get for monetary easing in the near future.

"Inflation is expected to go up from April due to higher food prices, increase in railway freight charges and higher oil prices."

NITESH RANJAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, UNION BANK, MUMBAI

"The positive aspect of today's number is core inflation at 4.7 percent, lower than what we were expecting and it is also declining on sequential month basis. This is a sign of declining demand and receding pricing power. We hold the view that RBI will cut the policy repo rate by at least 25 basis points on April 17."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI

"The inflation number does not reflect the true inflationary picture. Inflation is still suppressed in the fuel components. However, we are seeing the effects of that in high market borrowing, and elevated interest rates.

"Though the Reserve Bank of India is under tremendous pressure to cut interest rates, the pace of easing would be very modest.

"On Tuesday, I expect the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, and also the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points because that will be balanced action. Liquidity is still under pressure and with a repo rate cut, banks will have to transmit the easing in policy rates."

INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"Inflation was above our estimate of 6.5 percent. But we think RBI will bite the bullet and cut the repo rate by 25 bps as it also needs to nudge up growth a little or more to sustain the nascent recovery trends. However, we remain slightly hesitant of calling for aggressive rate movements by the RBI and the incremental pace of change will depend on the inflationary dynamics.

"Inflation risks are likely to continue as we expect the currency to be on a depreciation bias - with European risks of debt coming to the fore again."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI

"Headline number looks bad, but manufacturing is below our expectation which means that the problem is on the primary (articles) side.

"For the RBI what should really matter is the manufacturing number as policy rates act on the demand side, so we think RBI will cut rates. But they will remain cautious in whole of 2012/13 as broadly we expect headline inflation to be at 7 percent given high food prices and core inflation at 6 percent."

MARKET REACTION:

* The 10-year benchmark bond yield and the key overnight indexed swap rates were little changed as core inflation showed sign of easing, keeping rate cut hopes alive.

BACKGROUND:

- The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut its repo rate for the first time in three years on Tuesday in an attempt to lift sagging economic growth, even as high oil and food prices remain a challenge to managing inflation.

- High food inflation is likely to pinch Indians at least until July as fruit and vegetable output shrinks, while edible oil and pulses prices are rallying on lower production and a more expensive world market.

- Industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace in February, weighed down by a contraction in output of consumer durable goods.

- Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year ended March, on high interest rates and rising fuel costs, but are seen posting double-digit growth this year.

- India's trade deficit is seen widening to $185 billion in the 2011/12 fiscal year on higher crude import bill, which may worsen the country's current account balance and further weaken the rupee.

- Indian services sector growth slipped to a five-month low in March as optimism about the business outlook in the coming year faded to its weakest level since 2009.

- Economic growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the three months to December. The government has forecast growth in the fiscal year that ended on March 31 to dip below 7 percent for the first time in three years.

(Reporting by India treasury team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)