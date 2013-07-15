Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao smiles after arriving for a quarterly interest rate review briefing at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take into account the inflation figures while reviewing its monetary policy later this month, the central bank governor said on Monday.

"Of course we will take into account inflation numbers. Beyond that I have no comment," Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters after a meeting with Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

The bank is due to review the monetary policy on July 30.

Earlier, government data showed the headline inflation -- measured by the wholesale price index -- quickened to 4.86 percent in June, snapping a four-month easing trend.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)