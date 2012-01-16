NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India's wholesale price
index (WPI) was almost in-line with market
expectations at 7.47 percent in December from a year earlier,
government data showed on Monday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 7.5 percent
rise.
The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer
price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of
products, remained stubbornly above 9 percent for a year till
November.
In response, the central bank raised interest rates by a
total 375 basis points since early 2010, but is now expected to
focus on slowing growth at its policy review on Jan. 24.
KEY POINTS:
---------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) DECEMBER November Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 197.9 201.1 -1.6
Food Prices 14.34 190.8 196.9 -3.1
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.6 171.6 0.6
MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 140.6 139.8 0.6
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices.
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)