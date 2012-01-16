NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) was almost in-line with market expectations at 7.47 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 7.5 percent rise. The WPI, which is more closely watched than the consumer price index (CPI) in India as it covers a higher number of products, remained stubbornly above 9 percent for a year till November. In response, the central bank raised interest rates by a total 375 basis points since early 2010, but is now expected to focus on slowing growth at its policy review on Jan. 24. KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) DECEMBER November Pct change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 197.9 201.1 -1.6 Food Prices 14.34 190.8 196.9 -3.1 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 172.6 171.6 0.6 MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 140.6 139.8 0.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. -------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI)