Aug 14 India's wholesale price inflation in July eased to a five-month low of 5.19 percent, helped mainly by a moderation in fuel prices, government data showed on Thursday. The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.10 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In June, wholesale prices rose 5.43 percent year-on-year, their slowest pace in four months. The reading for May WPI inflation was revised to 6.18 percent from 6.01 percent earlier. KEY POINTS: ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) July Aug Pct (change) PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 256.6 249.9 2.7 Food Articles 14.34 258.6 249.7 3.6 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 214.7 212.3 1.1 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 155.4 154.9 0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)