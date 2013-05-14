MUMBAI May 14 India's wholesale price index in
April likely rose 4.89 percent, Bloomberg TV reported, citing
unnamed sources, ahead of the official data release due around
noon on Tuesday.
The data, if confirmed, would be much lower than consensus
forecasts from a Reuters poll, which expected wholesale prices
to have risen an annual 5.50 percent in April, the
slowest pace since November 2009.
WPI rose 5.96 percent in March.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 4
basis points to 7.54 percent from levels before the TV report.
The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 5 bps to
6.77 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 3
bps to 7.15 percent, dealers said.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shamik Paul)