MUMBAI May 14 India's wholesale price index in April likely rose 4.89 percent, Bloomberg TV reported, citing unnamed sources, ahead of the official data release due around noon on Tuesday.

The data, if confirmed, would be much lower than consensus forecasts from a Reuters poll, which expected wholesale prices to have risen an annual 5.50 percent in April, the slowest pace since November 2009.

WPI rose 5.96 percent in March.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 7.54 percent from levels before the TV report.

The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.77 percent, while the one-year rate dropped 3 bps to 7.15 percent, dealers said.