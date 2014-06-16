NEW DELHI, June 16 India's wholesale prices-based inflation in May accelerated to a five-month high of 6.01 percent, driven up by higher food and fuel costs, government data showed on Monday.

The rise in the wholesale price index (WPI) compared with a 5.4 percent year-on-year jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, wholesale prices rose at their slowest pace in two months to 5.20 percent.

The reading for March WPI inflation was revised to 6.00 percent from 5.70 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)