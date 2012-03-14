NEW DELHI, March 14 Indian wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent in February from a year earlier, mainly driven by a surge in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.79 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.55 percent in January, the slowest in 26 months.

The annual reading for December was revised up to 7.74 percent from 7.47 percent, the government said in the release.

The WPI is a more closely tracked indicator of India's inflation than the consumer price index (CPI) as it covers a higher number of products. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)