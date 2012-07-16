NEW DELHI, July 16 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 7.62 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices provisionally rose 7.55 percent in May.

The annual reading for April was upwardly revised to 7.5 percent from 7.23 percent, the government said in the release. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)