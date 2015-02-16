NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's wholesale prices declined an annual 0.39 percent in January, their second fall in three months, on the back of a sharp correction in oil prices, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 0.4 percent year-on-year gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.11 percent jump in December.

The reading for November wholesale price inflation was revised to -0.17 percent from 0.0 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)