BRIEF-Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
NEW DELHI, March 16 India's wholesale prices declined at a much faster-than-expected pace of 2.06 percent on year in February, their fourth straight monthly fall, on the back of plunging global oil prices, government data showed on Monday.
The data compared with a 0.70 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.39 percent decline in January.
The reading for December wholesale price inflation was revised to an annual fall of 0.50 percent from a gain of 0.11 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
MUMBAI, May 5 An initial public offering of shares in India's IRB InvIT Fund to raise 50.33 billion rupees ($782 million) was subscribed 8.6 times on the closing day of the sale on Friday, in what was the country's first infrastructure investment fund IPO.