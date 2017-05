NEW DELHI, April 15 India's wholesale prices declined at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 2.33 percent in March, their fifth straight fall, on the back of tumbling oil and manufacturing prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The data compared with a 1.95 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 2.06 percent decline in February.

The reading for January wholesale price inflation was revised to -0.95 percent from -0.39 percent earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)