Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices rose a lower-than-expected 5.70 percent year-on-year in March, compared with a 0.45 percent fall a year ago, dragged down by easing fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.
The data compares with a 5.98 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In February, prices rose a provisional 6.55 percent, the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.
Last month, wholesale food prices rose 3.12 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 2.69 percent rise in February, the data showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.