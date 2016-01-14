A labourer carries a sack filled with dried red chillies after unloading it from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, India, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices fell for a 14th straight month in December, declining an annual 0.73 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The pace of fall, however, was slower than a 1.15 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In November, the index fell a provisional 1.99 percent.

The wholesale fuel prices dropped 9.15 percent from a year ago in December, while prices of manufactured goods declined 1.36 percent year on year.

Food prices last month, however, gained 8.17 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 5.20 percent gain in November.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)