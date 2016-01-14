Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices fell for a 14th straight month in December, declining an annual 0.73 percent, driven down by tumbling oil prices, government data showed on Thursday.
The pace of fall, however, was slower than a 1.15 percent annual decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In November, the index fell a provisional 1.99 percent.
The wholesale fuel prices dropped 9.15 percent from a year ago in December, while prices of manufactured goods declined 1.36 percent year on year.
Food prices last month, however, gained 8.17 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 5.20 percent gain in November.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.