March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in June, gaining 1.62 percent from a year earlier on higher food prices, government data showed on Thursday.
The data compared with a 1.19 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a provisional 0.79 percent.
Wholesale food prices last month rose 8.18 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 7.88 percent gain in May.
MUMBAI India's annual consumer price inflation eased to a lower-than-expected 2.99 percent in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, government data showed on Friday.