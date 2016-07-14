A vendor selling cabbages shouts out to customers at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI India's wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in June, gaining 1.62 percent from a year earlier on higher food prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The data compared with a 1.19 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a provisional 0.79 percent.

Wholesale food prices last month rose 8.18 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 7.88 percent gain in May.

